Mumbai-Goa Highway Toll Row Intensifies: Activist Demands Toll-Free Status Citing 10,000 Accidents And Incomplete Stretches

Amid the ongoing Budget Session 2026, a strong public appeal has emerged demanding that the Mumbai–Goa Highway be made permanently toll-free, or at least exempted from toll collection until the project is fully completed with all safety measures. |

Amid the ongoing Budget Session 2026, a strong public appeal has emerged demanding that the Mumbai–Goa Highway be made permanently toll-free, or at least exempted from toll collection until the project is fully completed with all safety measures.

Activist Raises Alarm

Raising the issue, concerned citizen and activist Chaitanya Usha Laxman Patil highlighted what he described as the “harsh reality” of the highway, pointing out that while eight toll plazas have been proposed along the route, several stretches of the road remain incomplete and just check. And verify quality of completed road .

“If elected representatives decide, the Mumbai–Goa Highway can be made permanently toll-free. There is power in governance what is needed is a strong policy decision,” he said.

Patil questioned the rationale behind initiating toll collection on a road that is still under construction and plagued by safety concerns.

Unfinished Road, Unjust Toll

“Years have passed, deadlines have been pushed repeatedly, yet the highway remains incomplete. How can toll be charged on an unfinished and unsafe road?” he asked.

Citing safety data, he claimed that over 10,000 accidents have been officially recorded on the highway, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths, while also drawing attention to unreported cases.

“What about the accidents that were never recorded, the injured who never filed complaints, and the families who lost their loved ones? Some are permanently disabled Who will take their responsibility?” he said.

Infrastructure Deficits

The appeal also highlights persistent issues such as poor road quality, accident-prone “black spots,” lack of signboards, absence of service roads, and inadequate drainage systems affecting farmers in the Konkan region.

“Toll is justified only when there are good roads, safe travel, and emergency services. But are ambulances, cranes, and rescue teams consistently available on this highway?” Patil questioned.

He further raised concerns about the burden on local residents who depend on the highway for daily commuting.

“People living near toll plazas use this road for school, work, hospitals, and markets. Will they receive any exemption or concession?” he asked.

Economic Fallout

According to Patil, the prolonged delays and ongoing issues have adversely impacted tourism, local businesses, and the overall quality of life in the region.

“This highway was meant to boost development in Konkan. Today, it feels like a test of people’s endurance,” he remarked.

Calling for collective political action, he urged leaders across party lines to take a unified stand.

“All public representatives from the Konkan region must come together and declare the highway toll-free, or at least waive toll until the project is completed. This would deliver true justice to the people,” he said.

Patil also appealed to citizens to actively engage with their elected representatives.

“This is the right time to raise our voices. Otherwise, toll collection will become a lifelong burden,” he added.

The demand comes at a time when discussions around infrastructure development and public accountability are gaining momentum during the budget session, putting renewed focus on long-pending projects like the Mumbai–Goa Highway.

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