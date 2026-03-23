Mumbai Police Halt Hardik Pandya's Ferrari Joy Ride, Shake Hands With Mumbai Indians Captain In Viral Video | WATCH

Hardik Pandya took his new Ferrari out for a spin on Sunday only to be halted by Mumbai Police on his way for routine checking. Realising it was the Mumbai Indians captain, the personnel were in awe and shook hands with him and had a conversation. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

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The Ferrari is the latest addition to his enviable car collection. Having won the T20 World Cup 2026, Hardik has gifted himself the iconic Ferrari 12Cilindri, reportedly worth over ₹12 Crore. Over the past few weeks, Hardik has been spotted in Mumbai taking it for a spin.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is Ferrari’s newest V12 flagship grand-touring supercar in India, costing around ₹10+ crore on road and aimed at ultra-high-net-worth buyers and collectors. It is one of the last pure naturally aspirated V12 Ferraris without hybrid assistance. The car has a top speed of around 340–350 km/h and goes from 0–100 km/h in about 2.9 seconds.