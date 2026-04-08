Mumbai: GJS 2026 Draws Record 9,000 Visitors, Reinforcing Its Status As India’s Premier Jewellery Trade Platform | file pic

Mumbai: The ninth edition of the India Gems and Jewellery Show (GJS April 2026), organised by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), concluded on a high note at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, reaffirming its position as a leading trade platform for the sector.

The four-day exhibition, inaugurated on 4 April by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, drew an impressive response, featuring 350 exhibitors, 650 booths and over 9,000 visitors from across the country.

The opening ceremony was attended by key industry figures, including Suvankar Sen and Zaverilal V Mandalia of Zaveri & Company, alongside policymakers and trade representatives, highlighting the sector’s collaborative strength.

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A major highlight of the event was Manthan, a research seminar organised in collaboration with the World Gold Council and the India Gold Policy Centre at IIM Ahmedabad. The seminar brought together policymakers and industry leaders to deliberate on long-term growth, ease of doing business and future challenges. Motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra also addressed participants, offering insights into business resilience and expansion.

Held ahead of the auspicious festival of Akshay Tritiya and the peak wedding season, the show witnessed strong buying sentiment. Demand remained high for lightweight jewellery, bridal collections, and investment products such as gold coins and bars, reflecting the enduring cultural and financial significance of gold in India.

The event also featured Mindspeak knowledge sessions on emerging trends, including technology adoption, artificial intelligence, and changing consumer preferences. Meanwhile, the GJC Nite networking event provided a platform for stakeholders to strengthen industry ties.

A workshop led by Maharashtra MLC Chitra Wagh emphasised the sector’s economic importance, noting its ₹12 lakh crore valuation, contribution of 7–8 per cent to GDP, and employment generation for over one crore people. Assurances were given regarding skill development initiatives and the formation of a vigilance committee.

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde described the event as a “resounding success”, citing strong sales momentum and widespread participation. Industry leaders noted that GJS continues to evolve as both a marketplace and a knowledge hub, fostering innovation, inclusivity and growth.