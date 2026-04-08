Gold Rates In Mumbai For April 8, 2026: Precious Metal Prices Surge After US-Iran Ceasefire; 24K Quality Sold At ₹15,382 Per Gram In City Today

Gold Rates In Mumbai | Representational image

Mumbai: The domestic bullion market in Mumbai witnessed a sharp rally on Wednesday, April 8, with gold prices rising majorly following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

According to market data, 24-karat gold prices climbed by Rs 398 to reach Rs 15,382 per gram. Other variants also recorded gains, with 22-karat gold priced at Rs 14,100 per gram and 18-karat gold at Rs 11,537 per gram. The surge mirrors global trends, where spot gold prices jumped over 2.5 per cent amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Gold Rates in Mumbai | https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/mumbai.html

The rally comes in the wake of a diplomatic breakthrough reportedly mediated by Pakistan, which led to a temporary de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict. As part of the agreement, safe passage of vessels through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz has resumed.

While easing tensions typically reduces the 'war premium' attached to gold, the current surge is reportedly being driven by renewed concerns over energy-linked inflation. With global shipping routes reopening, traders are recalibrating positions in anticipation of volatility in crude oil prices and currency movements.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global oil supply, had seen restricted movement during the peak of the conflict, raising fears of supply disruptions. Its reopening has now shifted market sentiment, prompting investors to hedge against potential ripple effects in energy markets.

For consumers and investors in Mumbai, the spike highlights gold’s continued sensitivity to geopolitical developments, particularly in West Asia. Despite the ceasefire offering temporary relief from hostilities, uncertainty over long-term stability continues to keep bullion prices elevated.

Gold remains a preferred safe-haven asset during periods of global uncertainty and any further developments in the region could trigger additional volatility in domestic as well as international bullion markets.

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