Mumbai: Girl Rescues Dog From Massive Blaze In Mira Road Warehouse, Escapes Through Thick Smoke; VIDEO | Mumbai News X Account

Mumbai, March 25: Mumbai witnessed a moment of rare courage on Tuesday night when a young girl risked her life to rescue a trapped dog during a massive fire in Mira Road, even as panic gripped the locality.

According to a video shared by X handle ‘Mumbai News’, the girl entered the smoke-filled area amid the blaze to pull the dog to safety. Despite the thick smoke and rising flames, she carefully navigated the hazardous surroundings before successfully rescuing the animal.

According to the girl, the dog lived in the warehouse had been caught in the chaos as the fire intensified. The dog appeared visibly frightened, with a few burn marks noticeable on its body, likely due to the intensity of the fire. Despite this, it otherwise seemed to be in stable condition and in overall good health after being rescued.

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞, 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐫 & 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: 𝐆𝐢𝐫𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐠 |



A massive fire in Mira Road’s Pleasant Park area triggered panic after a series of cylinder blasts sent flames and thick smoke billowing into the night sky. As residents… pic.twitter.com/a8lijRai4L — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) March 25, 2026

The act has drawn widespread praise online, with many users lauding the girl’s bravery and compassion in a situation where even residents were scrambling to secure their own safety. In the middle of fear and confusion, her instinct to save a voiceless animal stood out as a powerful reminder of humanity during a crisis.

Details Of The Fire

The fire itself broke out around 9 pm at a warehouse near Pleasant Park in Mira Road. The structure, reportedly made of tin sheets and bamboo, stored highly flammable materials such as plastic and cloth, which caused the flames to spread rapidly.

Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra: A fire broke out near Adda Hotel in Mira-Bhayandar’s Pleasant Park area late at night, spreading to nearby locations and producing thick smoke, causing disruption in the surrounding neighborhood pic.twitter.com/SLp1KGVFuy — IANS (@ians_india) March 24, 2026

As the fire escalated, it extended to nearby residential buildings, reaching up to the fourth floor in some cases and forcing several residents to evacuate as a precaution. The situation turned more critical after gas cylinders inside the premises exploded, intensifying the fire and causing damage to vehicles parked nearby.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and launched an extensive firefighting operation, deploying multiple water tankers and equipment to bring the situation under control. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported, though the incident has resulted in significant property damage.

While the fire left behind destruction, it also brought forward a story of courage, one that has now become the defining image of the incident.

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