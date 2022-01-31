Mumbai: Ghatkopar police rescue advocate who posted suicide note on Facebook

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police in Mumbai had reunited a 36-year-old advocate with his family. The advocate was traced three hours minutes after he posted on social media about attempting suicide. He was found sitting in the forest area in Powai.

The police said the advocate who is a resident of Nashik came to his maternal aunt's place 45 days ago in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. "On Sunday the maternal aunt, approached the Ghatkopar police. She informed that at 5 pm, she found a post on Facebook from Paradeo stating that he is going to attempt suicide. Also, he left her place without saying anything and is not reachable for calls or any update, as his phone is switched off," said a police officer.

Jitendra Aagarkar, senior police inspector, Ghatkopar police station said, "Even though it was a Sunday, soon after the family approached us. A team started investigating by gathering details with the technical details and mobile location," he added.

The police team found his location near a restricted area meant for a helipad near the forest hills near Hiranandani Powai. "A team comprising two police sub-inspectors and a police constable reached the spot to trace him. He was brought to the police station and after counselling was reunited with the family," added Aagarkar.

