Mumbai: Ghatkopar Police Issues Notice To Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal Over Vinesh Phogat Banner After BJP Objection

The banner featuring wrestler Vinesh Phogat | FPJ

The Ghatkopar police have issued a notice to the Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal to remove a banner featuring wrestler Vinesh Phogat failing which they have threatened to take action against it for disturbing peace. The local BJP unit had reportedly taken objected to the banner.

Mandal president Ravindra Kotavade told FPJ on Friday "We are only trying to highlight the achievements of Vinesh Phogat. Why should the BJP have any objection to that?". Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Prakash Wani condemned the "high handed" action of the Ghatkopar police. "How can a banner showing Phogat create any problem? Wani asked.

The banner featuring Vinesh Phogat | Accessed by FPJ

The notice issued by Ghatkopar Police Station mentioned that Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal had illegally placed the banner without proper permission. The police had previously instructed the Mandal to remove the poster, but they failed to comply.

The notice issued by the Ghatkopar Police Station to Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal | Notice accessed by FPJ

The notice, issued under Section 168 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, mandated the immediate removal of the poster. It further warned the Sanitorium Lane Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal that failure to comply could result in legal consequences, and the Mandal’s members will be held responsible for disregarding the order. The notice will also be used as evidence if legal proceedings follow.

It is also interesting to note that Vinesh Phogat officially joined the Congress party on Friday. Shortly after, Vinesh Phogat was declared the party's candidate for the Julana Assembly constituency in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.