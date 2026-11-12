Mumbai Generates 36,445 Metric Tonnes Of Garbage During 5 Days Of Diwali 2026 Celebrations, Exceeds Projected Waste Collection

BMC sanitation workers maintained garbage collection and clearance operations across Mumbai amid the surge in festive waste | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: Mumbai's Diwali celebrations left behind a staggering 36,445.06 metric tonnes (MT) of municipal solid waste in just five days (November 7–11), adding to the city's mounting civic burden.

The BMC transported the waste through 6,787 trips, with the festive-period collection exceeding the projected five-day average of 36,002 MT by 443.06 MT, based on the previous month's daily average of 7,200.40 MT.

November 7 Records Highest Waste Collection

The surge was most pronounced on November 7, when the civic body collected 7,810.26 MT through 1,399 trips, nearly 610 MT above the normal daily average.

Firecracker debris, discarded gift boxes, packaging material and other festival-related litter further swelled the garbage load, adding to the challenge of keeping the city clean during the festive period.

The BMC said special attention was given to the timely removal of firecracker remnants and other waste from roads, markets, residential areas and public spaces.

Regular road sweeping, door-to-door garbage collection, clearance of garbage-vulnerable spots and transportation of waste to designated facilities continued throughout the five-day period.

BMC Appeals For Waste Segregation

"The uninterrupted service was made possible by BMC's field workforce, many of whom remained on duty while the city celebrated," said a senior civic official.

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The civic body has appealed to citizens to segregate waste, hand it over only to authorised collection personnel and refrain from dumping or burning garbage in public places.

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