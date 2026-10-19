Mumbai Gears Up For Rival Dussehra Rallies As Thackeray Chooses Shivaji Park, Shinde Picks NESCO Centre | Representational Image

Mumbai: The rival Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Tuesday, with both sides seeking to demonstrate their organisational strength and set the tone for the next phase of the state's political battle.

While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Shinde's Shiv Sena has organised its gathering at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon. The political significance of the two rallies has drawn considerable attention, as both factions continue to stake their claim to the party's legacy and traditional Dussehra gathering.

Shiv Sena's historic Dussehra rally tradition

The Dussehra rally has historically been a defining event in the Shiv Sena's political journey. Shivaji Park served as the traditional venue where party founder Bal Thackeray addressed Shiv Sainiks and laid down the party's political agenda. However, following the party split, both factions have been organising separate rallies and claiming the legacy of the original Shiv Sena.

The speeches at this year's gatherings are expected to offer a glimpse into the political strategies and priorities of the two factions.

Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Shivaji Park

The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally will begin at 6 pm at Shivaji Park, where Uddhav Thackeray is expected to address party workers on a range of political issues. Marathi identity, developments surrounding the party's name and election symbol, and ongoing legal and electoral proceedings are likely to feature in his address. He may also refer to the student protests in Delhi, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, regime change thoughts and the drought situation in Maharashtra.

Political circles will closely watch his remarks on the BJP-led Central government and the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, particularly the criticism he directs at the ruling alliance.

Shinde's rally at NESCO Centre

The rally organised by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will begin at 5 pm at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon. The gathering is expected to focus on the government's welfare initiatives and its response to the drought situation affecting farmers across the state.

Alongside the distribution of the 'Anandacha Shidha' festive ration kits, Shinde may announce a state-level assistance programme for drought-affected farmers.

He is also expected to highlight development projects undertaken by the state government, various welfare schemes and the work carried out by his faction.

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Rival factions seek political consolidation

With both factions seeking to consolidate their political support, the rallies are likely to serve as platforms to mobilise cadres, reinforce their respective claims to the Shiv Sena's legacy and communicate their political agendas to supporters.

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