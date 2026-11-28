Gargai Dam in Palghar is expected to boost Mumbai’s water supply by 440 MLD once completed | File Photo

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Mumbai’s long-awaited 440 million litres per day (MLD) Gargai Dam project has moved closer to reality, with the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) granting crucial wildlife clearance at a meeting of its Standing Committee, chaired by the Union Environment Minister, in Delhi on Monday. The BMC is now banking on securing the remaining forest and rehabilitation approvals within two months to begin construction in early 2027.

“This was one of the crucial permissions we have received. We are now awaiting the official minutes of the meeting,” a senior civic official said.

Forest And Rehabilitation Approvals Awaited

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is awaiting two more forest clearances — one from the Maharashtra government and another from the Centre. Land-related requirements, compensatory afforestation and approvals for the rehabilitation and resettlement of affected villages must also be completed before full-scale construction can begin. “We expect these approvals within the next two months,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has begun mobilising machinery and manpower at the project site, even as it prepares for an ambitious construction schedule. The civic body aims to complete the dam and ancillary structures by May-June 2029 and begin storing and supplying water to Mumbai by the 2029 monsoon.

BMC Plans Nine-Month Dam Construction

In an aggressive construction timeline, the BMC plans to complete the main dam structure in just nine months, against the 15 months taken for the Middle Vaitarna dam, which was ranked the ninth-fastest dam construction project in the world.

The Central Design Organisation in Nashik, the state's apex technical body for dam construction, has cleared the project's basic design and structural aspects. The dam will be built using roller-compacted concrete, a specialised construction material used in large dam projects.

Rehabilitation work is also being pursued simultaneously, with the relocation of affected villagers and related processes expected to begin after the necessary permissions are secured, an official said.

Project Involves Significant Environmental Impact

The Gargai project, located in Wada taluka of Palghar district, involves constructing a 69-metre-high dam near Ogada village and a 2.2-km tunnel to divert water into the Modak Sagar reservoir.

However, the project comes with a significant environmental cost, requiring the felling of around 3.1 lakh trees, including in areas within the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary. This necessitates compensatory afforestation on non-forest land.

Gargai Expected To Strengthen Water Security

The project is critical to Mumbai's long-term water security. The BMC currently supplies around 4,100 MLD from seven lakes — Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna. However, around 34 per cent of the supplied water is reportedly lost through leakages and theft.

With demand already estimated at 4,463 MLD and projected to rise to 6,900 MLD by 2041, the additional 440 MLD from Gargai is expected to strengthen the city's supply capacity.

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The last major addition to Mumbai's water infrastructure was the Middle Vaitarna dam, completed in 2014. The Gargai project is expected to be the next major augmentation, provided the remaining clearances and rehabilitation hurdles are resolved within the BMC's projected timeline.

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