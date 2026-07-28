Gargai Dam Project To Be Operational By May 2029, Fadnavis Directs Officials To Expedite Work |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to expedite work related to the Gargai Dam project in Palghar district, which is expected to augment Mumbai’s water supply and strengthen the long-term water security of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Project Review Held At Sahyadri Guest House

Fadnavis chaired a review meeting on the project at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. The Chief Minister said the construction of the Gargai Dam project has been expedited and the government has set a target to make it operational by May 2029. Once completed, the project will help strengthen the long-term water supply system of Mumbai and the wider metropolitan region, he said.

The estimated cost of the ambitious project is ₹3,065 crore, which includes construction of the dam, a water tunnel, 22 infrastructure facilities required for rehabilitation and a power generation unit. Expenses related to land acquisition, rehabilitation, compensatory afforestation, net present value of forest land and consultancy services will be incurred separately from the contract cost.

Land Acquisition And Village Impact Details

The project will affect around 844 hectares of land, including 186 hectares of private land and 658 hectares of forest land. The total submergence area is estimated at 805 hectares. Two villages Ogda and Khodde will be completely affected, while five other villages — Pachghar, Tilmal, Phansgaon and Amle will be partially affected.

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As 658 hectares of forest land will be submerged, around 1,400 hectares of land will be made available for rehabilitation. Land in various districts of the state is also being provided to the Forest Department for compensatory afforestation in lieu of the forest area affected by the project.

Several mandatory approvals for the Gargai project have been secured, including clearances from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the National Seismic Design Standards Committee, technical approvals for the project design and environmental clearances. The process for obtaining approval from the National Board for Wildlife is underway.

Fadnavis also directed officials to accelerate rehabilitation, afforestation and construction-related activities associated with the project, while giving special attention to rehabilitation and environmental mitigation measures.

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