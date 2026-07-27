Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Passengers To Get Complimentary Lifestyle Magazine Onboard

Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express will now receive a complimentary lifestyle magazine as part of a new initiative by Western Railway to make train journeys more engaging. The free magazine distribution has been launched on Train Nos. 12009/12010 under a three-year contract and is aimed at enhancing the onboard travel experience.

Railway Officials Launch Magazine Service

The initiative was inaugurated by Tarun Jain, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Western Railway, in the presence of Shri Adish Pathania, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mumbai Division. Railway officials said the magazine has been introduced to offer passengers useful and interesting reading material during the journey.

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The publication will feature articles on lifestyle, travel, health, culture, entertainment and tourism, catering to a wide range of passengers. Officials said the initiative is expected to make long-distance travel more enjoyable while also promoting tourism and awareness about different destinations and experiences.

Western Railway has been introducing several passenger-friendly measures in recent years to improve the quality of travel. The launch of a complimentary onboard magazine is another step in that direction, providing travellers with informative and engaging content at no additional cost while they travel on one of the railway's premium Shatabdi services between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

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