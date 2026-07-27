BMC Restores Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital CT Scanner Using Spare Part From Sion Unit |

Mumbai: In an innovative move to restore critical diagnostic services, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revived the CT scanner at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari after it remained out of service for nearly four months by using a spare part salvaged from a scrapped machine at Sion Hospital.

Imported Part Delay Prompted Alternative Solution

The CT scanner had become non-functional after a crucial component failed. As the replacement part had to be imported from overseas, repairs were delayed for months. To avoid further disruption, BMC officials sourced the compatible component from a scrapped CT scanner of the same manufacturer at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (Sion) Hospital and installed it in the Jogeshwari machine, bringing it back into operation.

The development is expected to significantly benefit trauma patients, particularly during the monsoon season when road accidents and other emergency cases typically increase.

Hospital Handles 25-30 CT Scans Daily

The Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital caters to around 25 to 30 patients requiring CT scans every day. During the four-month outage, doctors were forced to refer patients to other municipal hospitals or rely on alternative imaging.

Although the hospital has an MRI facility, CT scans are often the first choice for evaluating head injuries, fractures, internal bleeding and other trauma-related emergencies because they are quicker and more suitable in emergency settings. In several cases, patients had to undergo MRI examinations instead, increasing both the waiting time and treatment cost. A CT scan at the hospital costs around Rs 1,200, while an MRI costs approximately Rs 2,500.

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Sion Hospital Confirms Spare Part Transfer

Dr. Pramod Ingale, Dean of Sion Hospital, confirmed that one of the hospital's three CT scanners had been scrapped and parts from that machine were used to repair the Jogeshwari scanner.

"The spare part from the scrapped CT scanner was compatible with the machine at Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital and helped restore the service. Sion Hospital is also in the process of procuring another CT scanner, which will be operated under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model," he said.

During the breakdown, patients requiring CT scans were routinely referred to Cooper Hospital, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital (Shatabdi Hospital) in Kandivali and V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz. While scans at these facilities are available at BMC-approved rates, the services are operated by private agencies under outsourcing arrangements, with the revenue from the scans accruing to the private operators. The restoration of the CT scanner at Jogeshwari is expected to reduce referrals and improve timely diagnosis for trauma patients.

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