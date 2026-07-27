3,436 Women Granted Farmer Status In Maharashtra Under Revenue Department Campaign

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: As many as 3,436 women across Maharashtra have been registered as farmers during the first six days of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajaswa Samadhan Shibir campaign being conducted by the state Revenue Department, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Campaign To Continue Till August 2

The campaign, launched on July 22 on the occasion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's birthday and the birth anniversary of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will continue across the state until August 2.

The Nagpur revenue division recorded the highest number of women being granted farmer status, with 1,219 registrations. Of these, 1,067 women were registered in Gondia district, followed by 75 in Gadchiroli, 39 in Bhandara and 38 in Chandrapur.

Women To Get Access To Government Benefits

Bawankule said the initiative to recognise women as farmers by providing them land rights and farmer status was a significant step towards empowering women and ensuring them access to various government schemes and benefits.

During the first six days, a total of 4,35,209 citizens benefited directly from various revenue services and government schemes through camps organised across Assembly constituencies in the state.

The campaign provides citizens with 15 types of revenue-related services and has received an enthusiastic response in both rural and urban areas. According to the Revenue Department, 2,39,744 beneficiaries across Maharashtra have been directly covered under various initiatives, while the total number of people benefiting from services during the campaign has crossed 4.35 lakh.

Swamitva Sanad Certificates Distributed

Under the 'Swamitva Sanad' initiative, which aims to provide land ownership rights to residents of village settlements, ownership certificates were distributed to 426 beneficiaries in Nagpur, 368 in Amravati, 294 in Akola and 153 in Gondia.

The campaign has also helped resolve disputes concerning farm access roads under the Chief Minister Baliraja Shet-Panand Road Scheme. As many as 2,797 disputes were resolved and farm roads opened in Akola, while 422 roads were opened in Gondia, 165 in Nagpur, 145 in Bhandara and 92 in Chandrapur.

Housing Scheme Assistance Provided

Under special provisions for beneficiaries of housing schemes, direct assistance was provided to 9,616 beneficiaries in Chandrapur, 1,629 in Gondia and 519 in Kolhapur. The department also provided relief to families by regularising old residential encroachments on government land, including 617 families in Chandrapur, 504 in Gondia and 536 in Nagpur.

Under the 'Jivant Satbara' campaign for updating land records, revenue-related issues of 2,733 farmers in Satara, 1,460 in Buldhana, 660 in Amravati, 652 in Nagpur and 543 in Sangli were resolved on the spot.

Pune Division Records 66,200 Beneficiaries

District-wise, Buldhana recorded 15,843 beneficiaries, followed by Kolhapur with 14,289, Satara with 14,189, Chandrapur with 12,701, Amravati with 12,057, Gondia with 11,155, Pune with 10,438 and Akola with 8,862. The Pune revenue division accounted for 66,200 beneficiaries.

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Revenue Minister Bawankule said the campaign was aimed at taking administration and government services directly to people's doorsteps.

"Our objective is to take the administration directly to the people through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajaswa campaign. Under the guidance and leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Revenue Department will remain committed to providing more transparent, people-centric and speedy services across the state," Bawankule said.

He also thanked MLAs and other public representatives for responding positively to the government's appeal and participating in the campaign.

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