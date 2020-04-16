Mumbai: Garbage piles up at sealed SRA building in Goregaon

Mumbai: Residents of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (E), which was recently sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have been throwing garbage within the building premises as, due to the lockdown, sanitation workers have not been coming to collect it.

To control the spread of CoVID-19, the civic body has been on a lookout for suspected cases and has been sealing buildings in which confirmed cases have been detected.

According to a resident, the building had been sealed three days ago and its entry and exit points were closed for all, including sanitation workers. Owing to this, garbage is piling up in the building premises.

The resident also alleged that there were no BMC workers or policemen deployed at the gate and that they were not allowed to go to buy essential items such as milk and vegetables.

"Since the building is sealed, we are not allowed to go out to buy essential goods. However, a few local party workers claiming to be authorised by the BMC are allowing some people to go out and buy cigarettes for them."

Even in the video shared by a resident, it is clearly seen that despite the building being sealed, no BMC or police personnel were deployed. Residents were gathering in the compound and violating social distancing norms.

When FPJ contacted the assistant commissioner of P North ward, Sanjog Kabare said, "I am not aware of it. I didn't receive any such complaint from the residents. I will verify it and take action and also report to police about residents gathering in the building compound."