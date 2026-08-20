Mumbai Garbage Crisis: Bombay HC Directs BMC To Take Positive Steps For Health And Hygiene

The Bombay High Court has directed the BMC to strengthen garbage management and prevent waste-related nuisance in public spaces | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stressed that “for health and hygiene, there has to be positive steps” as it directed the BMC to strictly comply with its earlier orders on garbage management and prevent waste and garbage vehicles from creating nuisance in public spaces.

Garbage Vehicle Compliance

The bench was hearing petitions concerning the Kanjurmarg dumping ground and was recording compliance with its July 31 order regarding the parking of garbage collection vehicles near heritage sites adjoining the University of Mumbai, City Civil Court and the High Court, and opposite the Oval.

BMC’s A-Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ujwal Ingole, in an affidavit, said penalties were imposed on the contractor after garbage vehicles were found parked opposite the City Civil Court on August 14.

Show-cause notices were also issued to concerned SWM, Transport and Planning officials, directing them to explain their roles and strictly comply with the High Court’s orders. Executive Engineer Zone-I Shrikant Rathod was appointed nodal officer to monitor compliance and coordinate with SWM departments.

Odour Complaints Reduced

While accepting the undertaking, the HC directed the civic body to take “all care and caution” to ensure compliance with its orders.

On a court query, the court was informed that complaints about foul odour from Kanjurmarg dumping site had reduced substantially from around 500 to about 24. “Our endeavour is to reduce it to zero,” said advocate for the contractor running the Kanjurmarg site.

Court Seeks Wider Action

The bench, however, said its concern extended beyond odour to the lifting of garbage from roads and public spaces. BMC counsel Anil Sakhare said the civic commissioner was personally inspecting wards and footpaths with officers.

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“For health and hygiene, there has to be positive steps,” the court said, while pointing to garbage still being found under flyovers and on streets.

The bench also raised concerns about garbage entering from small nullahs into the sea and eventually being washed back onto beaches during the monsoon.

The matter will be heard next on August 24.

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