Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Charni Road Footfall Nearly Doubles As Journey Passengers Reach 26,098

Devotees crowded Charni Road station on Ganpati Visarjan day as Western Railway added counters, medical support and late-night trains | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: Charni Road railway station witnessed a sharp increase in passenger movement on the day of Ganpati Visarjan, with journey passengers rising to 26,098 on September 25 from 13,938 on September 18.

The number of journey tickets issued also increased from 9,408 to 17,214 during the same period, reflecting the heavy movement of devotees towards the Girgaon-Chowpatty area.

Additional Arrangements At Station

With large crowds expected for the visarjan, Western Railway made additional arrangements at Charni Road station. Extra ticket booking counters were opened to manage the rush and reduce waiting time for passengers. A medical camp was also set up at the station, with railway doctors deployed to attend to devotees in case of any medical emergency.

Senior railway officers were present at the station to monitor the arrangements and crowd movement. Railway staff were deployed at key points to assist passengers and manage the movement of people arriving for the visarjan.

Late-Night Train Services

Apart from the arrangements at the station, Western Railway also operated additional suburban train services during the late night in both up and down directions to cater to devotees returning after the immersion process. The additional services were aimed at ensuring that passengers were not stranded after the main visarjan events and could return home by train.

The increase in footfall at Charni Road came amid heightened movement across South Mumbai during the final day of Ganpati celebrations. The station serves as one of the main railway access points for devotees heading towards Girgaon Chowpatty, where several Ganpati idols are immersed.

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Rail Dependence During Festivals

The rise in both ticket sales and journey passengers highlights the scale of rail dependence during major festivals in Mumbai. For the railways, managing the crowd at stations such as Charni Road remains crucial as thousands of passengers converge in a short period, particularly during the evening and late-night immersion hours.

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