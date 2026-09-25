Mumbai Ganpati Procession: 4 Injured After Honda City Allegedly Hits Participants In Prabhadevi | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Four people participating in the “KG Markcha Raja” procession were injured after a Honda City allegedly being driven rashly and negligently hit them near Indra Tower on Kaka Saheb Gadgil Marg in Prabhadevi on July 25.

According to the police, the car, bearing registration number MH 01 FD 7147, was being driven by Pranav Rakesh Agrawal, 21. The vehicle allegedly struck four participants of the procession, all of whom sustained minor injuries.

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Injured shifted for treatment

Two of the injured were taken to KEM Hospital, while the other two were shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment.

Police took the driver into custody along with the vehicle and sent him to Sion Hospital for a medical examination.

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Police probe underway

Meanwhile, police are recording detailed statements from the injured persons, and the process of registering an FIR is underway.

DCP Mahendra Pandit said the situation at the spot remained peaceful.

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