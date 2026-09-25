Ganpati Visarjan Processions Move Towards Juhu Chowpatty Amid Heavy Security, Traffic Curbs | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Juhu Chowpatty is witnessing a major rush of Ganpati immersion processions on Friday as devotees gather to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi.

Large Ganpati idols are being brought to the beach amid processions accompanied by dhol-tasha performances and large crowds of devotees. The Mumbai Police has deployed heavy security and traffic personnel in and around Juhu to regulate the movement of processions and manage the crowds.

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Traffic restrictions in place

Traffic restrictions are in place on several roads leading towards Juhu Chowpatty. Police have also implemented diversions and no-parking restrictions on key stretches, including J.P. Road, Achyutrao Patwardhan Marg, Juhu-Versova Link Road and S.V. Road. Juhu Tara Road and Juhu Church Road are also among the stretches affected by the traffic arrangements.

The restrictions are being enforced depending on the movement of immersion processions. Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected routes and allow additional time for their journeys.

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Security arrangements across Mumbai

The city has deployed more than 24,000 police personnel for security and traffic management during the immersion, including specialised units such as the Rapid Action Force, State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Squads and Anti-Drone squads.

Across Mumbai, the BMC has made arrangements at 67 natural immersion sites and 383 artificial ponds. More than 25,000 civic personnel are deployed for the immersion operations.

With thousands of idols being immersed across the city, police are urging citizens to cooperate with personnel on duty and follow traffic and security instructions.

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