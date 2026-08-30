Mumbai Ganpati 2026: Mandals Get Midnight Loudspeaker Permission On 4 Visarjan Days | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals can play loudspeakers until 12 midnight on four days of visarjan (immersion). As per the notification of Mumbai Suburban Collector dates February 2, 2026, the four days when loudspeakers and amplifiers can be used from 6 am to 12 midnight are September 15, 18, 19 and 25. The notification does not mention loudspeakers permissions untill 12 midnight for remaining days of Ganpati festival. Ganeshotsav 2026 begins on September 14.

The Ganpati visarjan processions witnesses hefty crowd of devotees, seeing off bappa with dance and music until late night. Thus the government's permission to play loudspeakers till midnight has elated the Ganpati mandals to celebrate the festival in fervour.

As per Section 5(3) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, loudspeakers and amplifiers can be used in places other than enclosed spaces like auditoriums, halls, mass halls and banquet halls for cultural programmes and religious purposes from 6.00 am to 12.00 midnight. Total 15 holiday days year are fixed, which includes four Ganpati festival days.

The notification also clarifies that the use of loudspeakers, amplifiers etc is being exempted from 06.00 AM to 12.00 AM on condition that the noise limit prescribed in the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 is maintained, subject to conditions like orders given by the Bombay High court regarding noise pollution are not violated, use of loudspeakers is not allowed in peace zones declared by the government, noise levels should not exceed beyond limits allowed by union ministry etc.

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