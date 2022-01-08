Mumbai: Gangster Uday Pathak booked over extortion bid, murder threat to shopowner

Mumbai's Kurar Police have booked the incarcerated gangster Uday Pathak who allegedly orchestrated an extortion letter to businessmen and shop owners.

As on Thursday, a businessman had received a letter at his store demanding ₹1 crore, else pay with his life. A case was registered at Kurar police station when the complainant rushed to the police station and alerted them about the matter.

Meanwhile, police have made no arrests in the case.

According to police, the complainant owns an imitation jewellery business and was on the receiving end of the letter which reached him via post.

The businessman said that he had previously been threatened by Pathak last year in the same manner. Police suspect that Pathak is operating through his men who are acting on his instructions outside prison.

Pathak, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in 2011 in connection with the quadruple murders in Kurar village, wherein the victims had been involved in a fight with Pathak over a minor issue.

The deceased was tortured, their throats were slit and bodies burnt and were later dumped on a hill. The gangster has also been booked in a dozen other major offences.

