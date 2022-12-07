Mumbai gang-rape case: Kurla police nab 1, manhunt launched to trace other 2 suspects | File Photo

Mumbai: The Kurla police on Tuesday, December 6, arrested one of three suspects in the gang-rape case of a 42-year-old woman. The woman had alleged that the accused had forcibly entered her home and raped and sexually assaulted her at knife-point.

The incident happened on November 30 and a case was registered by the survivor on Friday, last week.

As per her statement to the police, the three men barged inside her house and started assaulting her. When she resisted, they intimidated her by pointing a knife-like shaped weapon indicating that they would kill her if she made any noise.

They allegedly dragged her around the house by pulling her hair and then raped her, by turn. She further added that they injured her by pressing live cigarette buds on parts of her body including her private parts.

“We were chasing the suspects; they were missing since the time the case was registered. Through our intel, it was known that one of the suspects, Bablu, was seen in the Kamathipura area. A team of officers searched the spot and found him in hiding,” said a police official.

Bablu, whose real identity is Mohammad Yakub Siddiqui, was then brought to Kurla Police station, confirmed by the police. Bablu will be produced in the local court on Wednesday.

Survivor was in illegal narcotics supply business

The FPJ on Monday reported the survivor's involvement in the illegal drug supply business. “During the investigation, the survivor’s record showed that she has a couple of cases against her related to selling and possession of mephedrone (MD) drugs in her locality. One of the suspects in the case is also known to be involved with survivor, in her business,” a source had told this newspaper.

Meanwhile, the two other suspects in the case, Munna and Wasim, are still at large. “They are both still absconding, and we have formed a team of officers who are on the lookout. He is suspected to have left the city,” added the police official.

However, the motive behind the crime is not clear to the police.

A case has been registered against the three men based on the victim’s complaint – under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376 (d) (gang rape), 377 (unnatural offenses), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intent), of the Indian Penal Code.