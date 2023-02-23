Mumbai: Gang offering bogus 'like a link' job busted

Representative Photo

Mumbai: The VP Road police has arrested three suspects and busted a gang involved in cheating job aspirants. The complainant is a 31-year-old Girgaon-based woman who was duped of ₹2.65 lakh after being promised that she would make a quick buck by 'liking' online links shared to her.

The woman told the police that she got a message on WhatsApp informing her about scheme. She showed interest and was sent a link on WhatsApp. She was asked about her bank details and ₹1,450 was deposited in her account as soon as she liked a link. She decided to take up the work and at the behest of the fraudsters, transferred ₹2,65,574 towards processing fee. However, she didn't get any new links to review and was told to deposit more money.

More than 10 bank accounts

The woman realised she had been conned and complained to the VP Road police after which the arrests were made. Two of the suspects are from Rajasthan while the third is from Haryana. They were running the scam from a rented office in the Dana Bandar area of Mumbai.

According to senior police inspector Kishor Shinde, the suspects have more than 10 bank accounts in the names of fake companies. A total of nine cell numbers were being used by them and ₹3.45 lakh was found in their bank account which has been frozen.