Mumbai: Gang making fake education certificates busted

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch have busted a gang of four allegedly involved in forging and selling passing certificates of state and central education boards for Rs3,000-Rs4,000. The suspects were identified as Salman Salauddin Khan, 31, Mohammad Nadim Shaikh, 28, Mohammad Murtiza, 28 and Dani Khan, 27.

Trap was laid based on tip-off

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were coming to sell SSC and HSC board certificates in Kranti Nagar, Sewree, a team led by Inspector Abhijit Shinde laid a trap, nabbed two suspects and recovered fake board certificates from them.

Upon questioning, the duo revealed that they operated from a house in Vashi Naka, Chembur. Subsequently, a CIU team raided the address and seized 200 fake certificates besides impounding computers and printers.

Certificates were sold to those seeking jobs in Gulf countries

A crime branch official said that Salman Khan is the gang's mastermind and added that the seized certificates are of high-quality and have the imprint of Maharashtra State Board and Kendriya Vidyalaya. The certificates were sold to those seeking jobs in Gulf countries, said the cop. Interestingly, the gang printed just passing marks on these certificates so that suspicion isn't raised.

All of them have been remanded into police custody till April 18.