Mumbai: Gang cheats woman of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of investing in stock market; one arrested

Oshiwara Police arrested one member of a gang who scammed people on the pretext of investing in the trading market and getting an added benefit of returns, only to get counterfeit notes in exchange. Police are on the lookout for other accomplices of the 28-year-old accused and have booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating, using documents resembling currency-notes and criminal conspiracy.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Andheri (W) had learnt through a common friend that one of her acquaintances was dealing in the trading market and was giving out handsome returns to the investor. Impressed by the scheme, the woman contacted the accused, Manish Bhanushali, 28, on April 16, who spoke with her on the phone and explained that if she gives a certain amount for investing, they could invest it in the trading market and earn an instant return of 20 percent.