Mumbai Ganeshotsav: 350 Kg Sugar-Free Modak Offered At Sakinakyacha Maharaja In Sakinaka | File Pic

Mumbai: A giant modak weighing approximately 350 kg and standing 4.5 feet tall, claimed to be India’s largest sugar-free sweet of its kind, was offered at Sakinakyacha Maharaja in Sakinaka, Andheri East.

The modak was created as a special offering for the more than 42-foot-tall Ganesh idol at Sakinakyacha Maharaja, which was recognised on September 14, 2026, as “The Tallest Ganesh Idol in Mumbai – 2026.”

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Giant modak offered as prasad

The team that created the sweet said it retained its sugar-free character while crafting it on a scale rarely seen during Ganesh Chaturthi. The modak was transported and installed at the mandal with appropriate food-safety and handling measures. After it was offered to the deity, the sweet was distributed as prasad to thousands of devotees.

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“Ganeshotsav is deeply woven into the fabric of Mumbai, and the modak is such an integral part of that celebration. We wanted to create something that honours that tradition while giving people an experience they will remember. Making a modak of this scale was a challenge, but it was also a wonderful opportunity to bring together food, craftsmanship and community, and to be part of a celebration that means so much to the city,” said Harsh Kedia of the confectionery firm that created the modak.

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