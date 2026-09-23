Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: Special Girgaon Chowpatty Pavilion To Give Foreign Tourists Front-Row View Of Visarjan

International visitors will experience Mumbai’s grand Ganesh Visarjan celebrations from a dedicated pavilion at Girgaon Chowpatty | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The Maharashtra Tourism Department has set up an exclusive viewing pavilion at the historic Girgaon Chowpatty to facilitate international tourists witnessing the iconic Ganesh Visarjan ceremony on Anant Chaturdashi.

The initiative aims to provide foreign delegates and visitors with an immersive experience of the state’s rich traditions, allowing them to witness the grandeur of the immersion processions from up close while gaining a deeper understanding of the historical and spiritual significance of Ganeshotsav.

Located right along the shores of Girgaon Chowpatty – the nerve centre of Mumbai’s immersion processions – the pavilion will accommodate international guests as famous idols make their way into the Arabian Sea.

Visitors will get a chance to observe the traditional processions, participate in the aarti and absorb the festive fervour filled with high-energy dhol-tasha pathaks, traditional Maharashtrian attire, and resonant chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Ganeshotsav’s Global Identity

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav holds a unique global identity rooted in massive community participation, elaborate theme-based decorations by local mandals and deeply emotional farewell processions.

The Tourism Department's dedicated setup is designed to offer foreign visitors an organised, safe and engaging environment to take in this vast spectacle without compromising on the authentic energy of the public event.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, the state's Minister of Tourism, Shambhuraj Desai, emphasised the role of community festivals in global outreach. “Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage is one of the key strengths of the state’s tourism sector. The tourism department is undertaking several initiatives to introduce international tourists to the diverse cultural traditions and festivals of Maharashtra. Through a people-centric festival like Ganeshotsav, the government is making efforts to take Maharashtra’s unique cultural identity to visitors from across the world. By encouraging such initiatives, we are promoting the growth of tourism in the state through cultural tourism.”

Additional Chief Secretary for tourism, Sanjay Khandare, said, “A special pavilion has been arranged at Girgaon Chowpatty with the objective of giving foreign tourists an opportunity to experience Maharashtra’s cultural traditions first-hand. Through the pavilion, visitors will be introduced to the historical, cultural and spiritual significance of Ganeshotsav. Initiatives such as these will help showcase Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage more effectively to audiences at the international level.”

Tourism Officials On Initiative

Similarly, Tourism Director Vikas Pansare said, “The Ganesh Visarjan ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty offers a unique insight into Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage. Through the special pavilion, foreign tourists will have the opportunity to learn about the various facets of Ganeshotsav and experience the Visarjan ceremony firsthand. This initiative will help showcase Maharashtra’s cultural traditions, warm hospitality, and the diverse opportunities available for cultural tourism to international visitors.”

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State tourism authorities expect this dedicated showcase to serve as a stepping stone for larger cultural exchange programmes, cementing Mumbai’s position as a premier destination for festive tourism in India alongside events like Kerala’s Thrissur Pooram and Bengal’s Durga Puja.

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