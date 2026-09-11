Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: Over 1,000 Ganesh Mandals Yet To Receive BMC Nod With Just 4 Days Left For Festival |

Mumbai: The BMC is racing against time to clear permissions for Ganesh pandals in the city, with 1,052 applications still pending just days before Ganeshotsav begins on September 14. The civic body has received 2,670 applications so far, of which 1,239 have been approved and 479 were identified as duplicate applications.

Of the applications awaiting clearance, 545 are pending with the police, while 507 require traffic police approval, reported the Times of India. BMC officials said they expect permissions for all eligible Ganesh mandals to be cleared by the weekend. Meanwhile, the civic administration has intensified preparations for idol immersion ahead of the 11-day festival, which will be celebrated from September 14 to 25.

Mayor Reviews Immersion Arrangements

Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday reviewed arrangements at several major immersion locations across south and central Mumbai, including the Gateway of India, Girgaon Chowpatty, Lotus Jetty in Worli, the BMC sports building near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar, Keluskar Road (North) and Sion Lake.

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Tawde directed officials to keep immersion procession routes free of obstructions and increase the number of artificial immersion ponds. She also asked officials to ensure that arrangements at natural immersion sites allow idols to be immersed quickly and efficiently, particularly during peak hours.

Facilities At Immersion Sites

At Girgaon Chowpatty, the mayor instructed the BMC to increase the number of mobile toilets and ensure adequate drinking water and lifeguard deployment in view of the expected crowds. She also directed officials to convert nirmalya collected during immersion into compost.

The mayor further ordered prominent display of information boards at all immersion sites, including Swarajya Bhoomi, informing devotees that idol immersion and other civic facilities are available free of charge.

Ward-Level Committees Formed

To coordinate the festival arrangements, the BMC has formed 24 ward-level committees comprising civic officials, police representatives, members of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti and officials from other concerned departments.

Tawde also released the BMC's Ganeshotsav 2026 information booklet at the civic headquarters on Thursday. The booklet provides details of natural and artificial immersion ponds, civic facilities and the entry form for the Ganesh Gaurav awards, along with other information for public Ganesh mandals.

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