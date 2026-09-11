Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: 42-Foot Sakinakyacha Mahararaja Raises Safety Concerns Over Tall Idol Competition

Sakinakyacha Raja Ganpati idol tallest this year at 42 feet height | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The tallest Ganpati idol for the upcoming Ganeshotsav will be Sakinakyacha Mahararaja at 42 feet. The idol was brought in a grand aagaman (arrival) procession to its mandap last week.

Apart from this, several sarvajanik mandals in Mumbai, like Khetwadi cha Raja, are famous for installing tallest idols, which many call unnecessary, unsafe and unhealthy competition among mandals.

It not only takes away celebrating the beloved Ganpati festival in a religious and traditional way, but adds challenges for mandals office bearers and authorities, especially during visarjan days.

Rising Risks Of Tall Idols

With the rising idols’ height and weight every year, the difficulties faced by authorities are rising. "This year, already at least three sarvajanik tall Ganpati idols have fallen during the agaman processions, in which two people have died and around 10 injured. It is concerning. We hope no such mishaps take place this year, especially during visarjan. The disaster management, coast guards and mandal office karyakartas already face several challenges for transporting and immersing tall idols. We have issued guidelines for safety and security of idols and devotees," said Naresh Dahibavkar, President of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganpati Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS).

On the visarjan days, the challenges for tall and heavy idols include- idols unable to pass through tree branches, power cables, bridges, trolley failures during transport mid-way etc.

Everyday, a month before Ganeshotsav, the BMC on ward level works on tree trimming, increasing hanging cables height and resurfacing of roads approaching major immersion sites to avoid mishaps.

Challenges During Immersion

A senior BMC officer privy to visarjan proceedings said, "There are ward's disaster management staff, Mumbai Fire Brigade, contractual staff, volunteers, coastguards and Navy officials present at the visarjan sites. Sites like Girgaum Chowpatty which sees highest immersions sees incidents like idol trolly failure before reaching the site creating chaotic situation. Since the idols are very tall and heavy, it is time consuming and challenging for first responders to get the idol moving."

"There have been instances like removal of Ganpati idols mukut (crown), phetas (turban) and stands to lower the idols height to enable it pass through and removals of decorative pieces to decrease the weight. Since many tall idols are brought after high-tide, volunteers and coastguards have to venture deep into the sea to immerse the idol, increasing the safety and security issues. Taller the idol, more the onlookers. Thus, increases the challenges in crowd management, safety and security," the officer added.

The officer also raised concerns on immersion of Sakinakyacha Maharaaja Ganpati since it will most probably taken to the nearest immersion site Powai Lake, which is not very deep.

Another officer said that in a recent meeting with mandals, concern was raised on additional charges demanded by volunteers or contractual workers for immersion, since the volunteers risk their lives to immerse idols deep into the sea, especially midnight.

Call For Height Restrictions

Notably, the BSGSS in 2008 had passed a resolution to cap Ganpati idol height at 18 feet. "A special committee was appointed and it was decided that no Ganpati idol in Mumbai cross 18 feet height and all mandals had agreed. However, several 25-50 year old mandals later decided to continue the their tradition of tall idols, as a result from 2012 the competition for tallest idol resumed. We demand from the government to form a committee and pass a resolution to cap idols height which will be binding for all sarvajanik mandals. It is need of the hour," Dahibavkar added.

The Sakinakyacha Mahararaja Ganpati mandal’s secretary, Jack Jikamade, said, “The police and civic body specially undertake preparations for our visarjan ceremony since our idol is the tallest and requires special focus. A lot of overhead wires are removed or their height is increased before the visarjan day to prevent any obstacle in the way.”

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The city police and civic administration are gearing up to ensure that the festival concludes without any mishap, especially for the mandals which boast tall statues.

With inputs from Dhairya Gajara

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