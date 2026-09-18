Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: BMC Deploys 25,000 Personnel, Sets Up 383 Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, September 18: Ahead of Ganesh idol immersions, the BMC has set up 383 artificial ponds across 278 sites and completed arrangements at 67 natural immersion spots, deploying more than 25,000 civic personnel throughout the city.

As the city celebrates Ganeshotsav from September 14 to 25, civic authorities have implemented immersion guidelines based on the Bombay High Court’s directive of August 20.

Idols measuring six feet or less must be immersed only in artificial ponds, while those exceeding six feet can be immersed solely at the 67 authorised natural sites, including 44 beaches and jetties and 23 natural ponds and lakes.

Specifically, there are 1,194 steel plates, 23 German floats, 34 cranes, 85 ambulances, 10 motorboats, 498 waste collection vessels, 326 waste dumpers, 261 welcome cabins, 228 control rooms, 75 observation towers, 1,132 lifeguards, 6,052 floodlights/searchlights, and 489 temporary restrooms.

Arrangements At Girgaon Chowpatty

At Girgaon Chowpatty, known as Swarajyabhoomi and Mumbai’s busiest immersion site, the BMC has set up 12 artificial ponds and mobilised approximately 1,000 personnel to oversee the festivities. The site is also equipped with 20 watchtowers, 90 mobile toilets, 22 rafts, and three ambulances to ensure safety and convenience for devotees.

In an effort to promote environmental sustainability, the BMC launched ‘Ek Ganpati, Ek Jhaad’ (one Ganesh idol, one tree), an initiative to plant one tree for every Ganesh idol immersed across Mumbai. This initiative was envisioned by Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Civic Preparations Across Routes

Prior to the immersion process, the civic body cleared overhead and low-hanging cables at 281 locations, repaired 4,279 potholes, and fixed 171 drainage covers across 506 routes. Tree pruning was also completed on 515 stretches to facilitate smooth processions.

To encourage eco-friendly idol-making, the BMC distributed 940 metric tonnes of Shadu clay and 25,400 litres of eco-certified paint at no cost to artisans this year.

Furthermore, the BMC advised devotees entering natural water bodies to stay cautious of seasonal marine life such as Blue Button jellyfish and stingrays. Citizens are encouraged to use artificial ponds for eligible idols and adhere to safety guidelines at natural immersion sites.

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On the fifth day of Ganesh idol immersion on Friday till 6 pm, a total of 2,033 idols were immersed, including 17 public, 2,011 household, and 5 Hartalika idols. No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion, said BMC.

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