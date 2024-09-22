Mumbai Ganesh-Utsav 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja Receives ₹5.65 Crores, Auctions 4.15 Kg Gold And 64.32 Kg Silver

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati procession carried in high spirits by Mumbaikars | X@MumbaiHeritage

Mumbai: The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja received Rs. 5.65 crores rupees of donation from devotees during Ganeshotsav 2024. The most sought after Ganeshotsav pandaal in Mumbai also received 4.15 kg gold and 64.32 kg silver in the period of ten days which was auctioned on Saturday.

As Mumbai concluded its biggest festival by bidding farewell to its beloved Ganapati Bappa with great zeal and fervour, Lalbaugcha Raja carried out the auction of all the donation received during the ten days of Ganeshotsav.

Every year, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal auctions the gold and silver received by them through a public auction. The auction is attended by devotees who bid for the auctioned items as a form of prasad.

This year, Lalbaugcha Raja received donation of Rs. 5,65,90,000 along with 4,151 gm of gold and 64,321 gm of silver. On Saturday, the Ganeshotsav mandal auctioned off all the belongings according to their age old tradition. Out of all the ornaments donated to the Lalbaugcha Raja, a gold chain weighing 990.600 gm was auctioned at Rs. 69.31 lakhs.

Last year, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal earned Rs. 80.70 lakhs through auction. The mandal had auctioned 110 items like idols of lord Ganesha, mouse, coconut, bananas and cradle among others. The mandal had received 3.5 kg gold and 64 kg silver through donations.

Also called Navasacha Raja, the idol at Lalbaugcha Raja is devoted with great reverence as it is believed to fulfil the devotees’ wishes. Couples who face difficulties in conceiving a child are often seen praying to have their wish fulfilled. Once their wish is fulfilled, they donate a silver cradle to the Raja which is then received by other couples as a form of prasad.