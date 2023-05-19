Mumbai: G20 delegates to participate in clean-up event at Juhu Beach

Juhu beach | Bandra collective

The G20 delegates – attending the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meeting scheduled on Sunday – will participate in a mega beach clean-up event at Juhu before the formal discussion. The initiative is aimed at sensitising citizens on the role of community participation in tackling the challenges of climate change.

Sand art by Sudarshan Patnaik is planned at Juhu Beach

To attract more eyeballs, sand art by Padma Awardee Sri Sudarshan Patnaik is also planned at Juhu beach. An all-India inter-school painting competition has been organised with the participation of more than 5,900 students. The event will focus on raising awareness about the impacts of marine waste on the environment and encouraging people to take action for preventing the same.

The campaign will be followed by deliberations on the Ocean20 dialogue - a platform to share best practices on science, technology and innovation, policy, governance and participation and blue finance mechanisms to ensure a sustainable and a climate resilient Blue economy.

Campaign planned in more 20 global destinations

Planned by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Ministry of Earth Sciences and supported by G20 countries, the beach cleaning campaign will take place across more than 30 beaches in nine coastal states and four Union Territories. With the support of Indian embassies and consulates, the campaign is also being organised in more than 20 global destinations, including G20 nations and countries invited under the Indian G20 presidency.