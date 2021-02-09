Mumbai: Further fall in temperature unlikely in the city, says Skymet Weather

It is not very likely for the minimum temperature to fall below normal level in Mumbai.

Mumbai has been recording a maximum temperature of 32-32 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20-23 degree Celsius since the past one week. Weather experts stated, this trend will continue till February 15.

"A cyclonic formation is expected to form over the Vidarbha region around February 15, due to which humid winds may lead to formation of clouds which will eventually lead to further rise in temperature," Mahesh Palawat - vice president - Skymet Weather told The Free Press Journal.