Mumbai weather update: At 18 degrees Celsius, city continues to experience winter chills; temp to rise in next few days

As cold winds swept parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai continued to experience cool weather on Monday (8 February). The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.
On Monday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature remained high. According to Mumbai IMD's website, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 34.6 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days.
Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in other parts of Maharashtra on Monday.
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Pune was 9.6 degrees Celsius, in Nashik 9.2 degrees Celsius, and in Malegaon 9.6 degrees Celsius. Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, Akola 10.8 degrees Celsius, and Gondia 10.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.