Mumbai weather update: At 18 degrees Celsius, city continues to experience winter chills; temp to rise in next few days

As cold winds swept parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai continued to experience cool weather on Monday (8 February). The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature remained high. According to Mumbai IMD's website, Santacruz and Colaba recorded high temperatures of 34.6 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.