Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by BMC for May 27

Meanwhile, with the addition of 1,362 new COVID-19 cases on May 26, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 7,01,266. Now, there are 27,943 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 34 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,742 data released by the city's civic body. 1,021 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday taking the recovery count to 6,56,446.

On Wednesday, 29,589 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests.

On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected. Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000.