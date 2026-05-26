Mumbai Fuel Supply Scare: Some Petrol Pumps Shut, Others Sell Only Premium Amid Temporary Disruptions

Fuel Supply Scare Grips Mumbai As Some Petrol Pumps Shut, Others Sell Only Premium Fuel | Photo credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, May 25: Mumbai saw panic-like scenes at a few petrol pumps on Monday after some fuel stations were found shut while others were reportedly selling only premium “power petrol”. The situation created confusion among motorists, with several commuters forced to search across multiple pumps for regular fuel.

Fuel stations report temporary disruption

Petrol pumps in Sion and Marine Lines were among those reportedly closed during the day. At several other outlets, customers said only premium fuel was available, triggering concerns over a possible shortage of petrol and diesel in the city.

Dealers deny fuel shortage

However, the Petrol Dealers Association denied any fuel shortage in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters, association president Chetan Modi said the shutdown of the Sion petrol pump was caused by an electricity supply issue.

He added that another fuel station faced delays because fuel orders and payments were not processed on time. Modi also said refinery operations on one side were temporarily shut, which delayed fuel supply to some pumps.

“There is no shortage of petrol or diesel in Mumbai. These are temporary operational issues,” Modi clarified, while also pointing out that suppliers are currently demanding extra payments before dispatching fuel.

Motorists face inconvenience

The disruption caused inconvenience for daily commuters and office-goers. Krishna Singh, who was travelling from Andheri to Vidhan Bhavan, said he had to visit multiple petrol pumps before finding fuel.

“One pump was closed and two others were only serving power petrol,” he said.

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Price hikes add to concerns

The incident comes amid repeated fuel price hikes, which have already increased pressure on transporters and vehicle owners.

Even temporary disruptions at petrol pumps can quickly trigger panic among motorists in Mumbai, where lakhs of vehicles depend on uninterrupted fuel supply every day.

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