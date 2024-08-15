 Mumbai: FSSAI CEO Meets BMC Commissioner To Enhance Food Hygiene And Testing
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: FSSAI CEO Meets BMC Commissioner To Enhance Food Hygiene And Testing

Mumbai: FSSAI CEO Meets BMC Commissioner To Enhance Food Hygiene And Testing

The CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), G Kamala Vardhana Rao, held a crucial meeting with Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Principal Secretary of State's Urban Development Department, Dr. K. H. Govindraj on Wednesday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: FSSAI CEO Meets BMC Commissioner To Enhance Food Hygiene And Testing | File Photo

Mumbai: The CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), G Kamala Vardhana Rao, held a crucial meeting with Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Principal Secretary of State's Urban Development Department, Dr. K. H. Govindraj on Wednesday. The discussions focused on advancing food safety and hygiene in Mumbai through a range of strategic measures.

The meeting held in the civic headquarters was also attended by Regional Director Pritee Chaudhary and FDA Commissioner (Maharashtra) Anil Patil. Rao outlined FSSAI's ambitious plans to expand its training program for food handlers and enhance on-the-spot adulteration testing in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details

Given Mumbai's vibrant street food culture, he also emphasized the importance of improving hygiene standards among street food vendors. Under FSSAI's flagship Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program, over 8 lakh street food vendors and food business operators (FBOs) in the city have already received training.

Rao highlighted the critical need for rapid and accessible food safety testing in a metropolis as large as Mumbai. To address this, FSSAI will deploy additional mobile food testing vans, known as 'Food Safety on Wheels' (FSWs).

These vans will bolster the city’s capacity for immediate adulteration testing, ensuring timely and effective food safety checks. This initiative is part of FSSAI's nationwide pre-festive surveillance drive, aimed at safeguarding citizens by ensuring the food they consume is free from contaminants.

Furthermore, Rao discussed with the BMC Commissioner the potential development of designated healthy and hygienic food streets across Mumbai. This initiative will create specific areas where street food vendors can operate under stringent hygiene standards, providing safe and quality food for both Mumbaikars and visitors.

Read Also
FSSAI Mandates Bold Nutritional Labels On Packaged Foods To Highlight Sugar, Salt, And Saturated Fat
article-image

The meeting also addressed the promotion of health clubs in Mumbai's schools. Rao underscored the importance of fostering healthy eating habits and food safety awareness from a young age, which is crucial for developing a health-conscious generation in the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking...

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says...

Maratha Reservation: Government Should Not Yield To Quota Agitation & Must Uphold Rule Of Law, Says...

Thane Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead By Hanging From Iron Rod At Home In Koliwada

Thane Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead By Hanging From Iron Rod At Home In Koliwada