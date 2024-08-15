Mumbai: FSSAI CEO Meets BMC Commissioner To Enhance Food Hygiene And Testing | File Photo

Mumbai: The CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), G Kamala Vardhana Rao, held a crucial meeting with Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Principal Secretary of State's Urban Development Department, Dr. K. H. Govindraj on Wednesday. The discussions focused on advancing food safety and hygiene in Mumbai through a range of strategic measures.

The meeting held in the civic headquarters was also attended by Regional Director Pritee Chaudhary and FDA Commissioner (Maharashtra) Anil Patil. Rao outlined FSSAI's ambitious plans to expand its training program for food handlers and enhance on-the-spot adulteration testing in the city.

Given Mumbai's vibrant street food culture, he also emphasized the importance of improving hygiene standards among street food vendors. Under FSSAI's flagship Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program, over 8 lakh street food vendors and food business operators (FBOs) in the city have already received training.

Rao highlighted the critical need for rapid and accessible food safety testing in a metropolis as large as Mumbai. To address this, FSSAI will deploy additional mobile food testing vans, known as 'Food Safety on Wheels' (FSWs).

These vans will bolster the city’s capacity for immediate adulteration testing, ensuring timely and effective food safety checks. This initiative is part of FSSAI's nationwide pre-festive surveillance drive, aimed at safeguarding citizens by ensuring the food they consume is free from contaminants.

Furthermore, Rao discussed with the BMC Commissioner the potential development of designated healthy and hygienic food streets across Mumbai. This initiative will create specific areas where street food vendors can operate under stringent hygiene standards, providing safe and quality food for both Mumbaikars and visitors.

The meeting also addressed the promotion of health clubs in Mumbai's schools. Rao underscored the importance of fostering healthy eating habits and food safety awareness from a young age, which is crucial for developing a health-conscious generation in the city.