Mumbai: Frustrated motorists start using SCLR Extension; road closed despite PM Modi inaugurating it 2 months ago

Santacruz Chembur Link Road Extension | File pic

Mumbai: With the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) failing to throw open the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Extension to motorists despite its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two months ago, frustrated motorists decided to avail of it on their own, starting from Sunday night.

On February 10, PM Modi inaugurated the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Extension project and the Kurar underpass. Despite this, the MMRDA did not open the 1.8-km long elevated road between Kurla Depot and Vakola, claiming it was ‘incomplete’ and certain ‘final and finishing works’ were pending. Effectively, this means that PM Modi was called on to inaugurate an incomplete project.

RTI Activist claims flyover ramps are ready but not opened for motorists

Right To Information activist Anil Galgali said, “The ramps of flyovers are ready at three places but they are not open. Similarly, the Chheda Nagar Flyover at Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway is ready, but not open yet.”

He claims that the development authority has been seeking out the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to do the honours but having been preoccupied with matters like his Ayodhya visit and so on, he has been unable to spare the time.

In case the MMRDA holds another inauguration ceremony for the SCLR Extension Project, it will be another opening event for the same project in the span of a few months. This would mean the government agency incurring additional outflow at taxpayers’ expense.

Last week, the Chheda Nagar flyover on the Eastern Express Highway was completed. This flyover will steer away traffic from the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road towards Thane, thereby decongesting the Chheda Nagar Junction.