Mumbai: From now, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on Orange Gate Junction at Princess Dock

A traffic notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police states that all types of vehicular traffic plying from the Eastern Freeway down ramp and MbPT Road Via Wadala going towards P. D'Mello Road and all types of vehicular traffic plying from Wadi Bunder Junction on P. D'Mello Road going towards Wadala via MbPT Road under the Freeway at Orange Gate Junction has been permanently closed. The decision was taken after increased road traffic at Orange Gate Junction, Mallet Bunder caused traffic congestion on the road network in that vicinity.

In the notification issued on July 8, Pravinkumar Padwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that the Mumbai Port Trust, a public undertaking, has developed 'Marina Bay- a project for public entertainment on their land. Amid this new development, increased road traffic at Orange Gate Junction, Mallet Bunder caused traffic congestion on the road network in that area.

In the light of these developments, to prevent any danger, obstruction or inconvenience to the public, acting on Mumbai Port Trust's request, the Mumbai Traffic Police have decided to close the entry at Orange Gate junction to enter all types of vehicles from Wadi Bunder junction via P. D'mello Road and exit Wadi Bunder and Mazgaon via Eastern Freeway down the ramp and Mumbai Port Trust Road from Wadala/ Sewri.

As alternate routes, Mumbai Traffic Police suggested the motorists coming from Eastern Freeway down ramp and MbPT Road via Wadala going towards P. D'Mello Road to take a left turn for Mallet Bunder Road to Mallet Bunder Junction and again a left turn to Ganesh Mandir Junction, further going to Kalklij Junction to P. D'Mello Road. Similarly, vehicles plying from Wadi Bunder Junction on P. D'Mello Road take a right turn at Kaklij Junction, going towards Wadala or Eastern Freeway up ramp via MbPT Road.