Mumbai: 'Friends' dupe cop of Rs 80K while partying

A police constable lost Rs80,000 after being conned by his friends who invited him over for a party and swindled money from his account after getting him intoxicated.

On October 21, 2022, Pradeep Kamble was invited by his friend Kunal Bajlelo to party in Colaba. Bajlelo was accompanied by his friend Rohit Valmiki who was unknown to Kamble. The trio booked a room at a local hotel and started consuming alcohol there. They were then joined by Bajlelo's friend Devendra Solanki.

Bajlelo asked Kamble to pay for the food he had ordered. For this took Bajlelo's Google Pay account password and went outside the hotel room to make the payment. The group then continued to consume food and alcohol.

According to Kamble's statement to the police, they all slept in the hotel room and when he woke up the next day, everyone else had left. Kamble's cell phone was also missing. When he inquired, he got to know it was Bajlelo. The latter initially hesitated to return it, but eventually gave it back.

When Kamble checked his bank account, he found Rs80,000 had been deducted. Of this, Rs30,000 had been deposited in Solanki's account, while Rs20,000 was sent to Pranay Patil's account and Rs30,000 was paid towards the hotel room.

Kamble confronted Bajlelo and while the latter was initially evasive, he later agreed to pay. He then returned Rs34,000 to Kamble but failed to pay the remainder, after which a complaint was filed with the Colaba police.