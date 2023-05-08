Mumbai: Free shelter, transportation for paediatric cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital

Soon, paediatric cancer patients and their parents will be offered shelter and transportation for treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Mumbai. The hospital authorities have dedicated a 12-storeyed building in Kharghar where more than 200 patients and their parents can reside for free. The hospital will also provide counselling and vocational training to patients.

Aim to help over 34,000 patients

The foundation stone for the building was laid by the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), which is a part of the Tata Memorial Centre, in April. The hospital has signed a 20-year agreement with St. Jude India Childcare Centres, a pan-India NGO, and aims to help over 34,000 patients.

ACTREC director Dr Sudeep Gupta said, “Our aim is to provide treatment to each and every patient, but the continuation treatment sometimes depends on basic needs like shelter and transport. This initiative will ensure that patients don’t miss their treatment and follow-up.”

Doctors said this will also build an ecosystem for children to overcome the uncertainties of ill-health with constant psychological and physical support. The centre will also simultaneously prepare them for a healthier and progressive future with future-ready skill sets.

Activities to help children boost their ability

Anil Nair, the CEO of St. Jude India Childcare Centres, said various campus activities will help children to boost their ability in the long run. “Many times, children are under depression due to treatment so we want to engage them in discussions, poster work, homework and educational games. This will help them cope with school activities which they miss during their treatment,” he said.

