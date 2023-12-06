Mumbai: Fraudulent Loan Scheme Leads To Suicide, Six Accused Booked

representational pic

After a 29-year-old tea stall owner committed suicide, the Dadar police have registered a case in the matter. The police said the tea stall owner was in debt and needed a loan for which he approached some agents for a mortgage loan of ₹25 lakhs. However, the agents sold his house and also took a loan against it.

According to the information received from the police, Tejas Mhatre lived in Gharkul Co-operative Housing Society of Prabhadevi. Due to the ill health of Mhatre's mother, Mhatre had incurred a debt of Rs 6 to 7 lakh for her treatment.

To settle this debt, Mhatre wanted to take a loan by mortgaging his house. For this, he contacted Raguvendra Pujari, Piyush Shah, Sahdev Karmakar, Mahroof Inamdar, Hemant Sawant, and Urvil Shah.

These people took the house papers from Mhatre and took Tejas Mhatre and his brother Tushar to the registrar's office, also taking the signatures of both of them. The accused had also taken all the documents of Mhatre's house to mortgage it.

Bank employees came to Mhatre's house and asked him to pay EMI

A police officer said that after several days, bank employees came to Mhatre's house and started asking him to pay the EMI. Then it was revealed that the accused had taken a loan of Rs 73 lakh against Mhatre's house.

Out of the loan received from the bank, Rs 36.50 lakh has gone to the accounts of Mahroof Inamdar and Sahdev Karmakar, while Rs 25 lakh has gone to Ragvendra Pujari and Piyush Shah.

The complainant in this case, Tejas's sister Jyotsna Otkar, told the police that Tejas had talked about taking a loan by mortgaging the house, but these people took advantage of Tejas's ignorance and first sold his house and took a loan on it.

When the accused stopped paying the EMI after taking the loan, the bank employees started coming to Tejas Mhatre's house to collect the money. On June 10, bank personnel came to Tejas's house and asked him to pay the outstanding EMI of the bank. The next day, Tejas committed suicide by hanging himself at home.

Dadar Police were investigating this case by registering an ADR. During the investigation, when it came to light that the loan was taken fraudulently, the police registered an FIR against Raguvendra Pujari, Piyush Shah, Sahdev Karmakar, Mahroof Inamdar, Hemant Sawant, and Urvil Shah. An FIR has been registered under sections 306, 34, 406, 420, and 467 of the IPC, and an investigation has been started