Mumbai: Fraudster creates fake cement co. website; dupes people of Rs.3.21 lakh in Goregaon

The Bangur Nagar police have registered an offence of cyber cheating after a private company was duped to the tune of ₹3.21 lakh on the pretext of supplying cement. The fraudster have created a duplicate web site of a leading cement company to lure people , said police.

According to the police officials, some construction activities were underway at the victim company's building in Goregaon East, wherein they are into the realty business. To get a quotation of the cement, the company officials sought details from the cement company's website and discussed about the rates of different cements. Following the discussion they placed an order of total 1200 cement bags and paid Rs 3.21 lakh last week. All the orders were placed on an email and over the phone.

The cement were to be delivered on Sunday however when no contact details of the delivery truck were provided. The they contacted the company number where they were informed that they had been cheated. The company then waited till Sunday and when nothing delivered to them they approached the Bangur Nagar police.

The cyber fraudster had created a web side identical to that of company's original site and were duping the people who ended up contacting them looking for cement directly from the company. We have registered an offence of impersonation and cheating of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of Information Technology act and investigation is underway, said police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:00 AM IST