Mumbai: Frauds Pose As Customs Officials, Dupe QRT Personnel Of ₹6.70 L

File/ Representative image

The Naya Nagar police have registered an offence against three persons including a couple who posed as customs officials to cheat a police personnel to the tune of ₹6.70 lakh promising to help him buy a new car through his department at a throwaway price. However, the trio are yet to be arrested.

In his complaint to the personnel Ajay Sakpal who is attached to the Quick Response Team (QRT) said he was planning to buy a new car when one of his colleagues, gave him the number of a person identified as Yogesh Ahire who could fetch a deal much cheaper than the prevailing market rates. The complainant contacted Ahire in August, 2021 who arranged his meeting with a couple at a hotel in Mira Road in August 2021. Claiming to be working in the Customs Department, the couple showed their identity cards and offered a brand new Hyundai Aura car worth ₹9,70,000 for just ₹6,70,000.

Read Also Avanti loan fraud case: ED questions car designer Dilip Chhabria

Suspects gave victim cheque for ₹6,9L which bounced

The complainant agreed and transferred the total amount to the bank account number specified by the accused who promised delivery of the car in two months. When they did not deliver, the victim followed up with the accused about his car. They expressed their inability to deliver and handed over a cheque amounting ₹6,90,000 (including ₹20,000 for the delay), which was dishonored due to insufficient funds in the account.

Sakpal then approached the Naya Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the trio who are suspected to be involved in similar crimes in Mumbai and Thane. An offence under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered on Tuesday against the accused who are still at large.