 Mumbai Fraud Case: BMC Suspends K/North Ward Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil Over Alleged ₹16.24-Crore Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud Case: BMC Suspends K/North Ward Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil Over Alleged ₹16.24-Crore Scam

Mumbai Fraud Case: BMC Suspends K/North Ward Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil Over Alleged ₹16.24-Crore Scam

The BMC has suspended K/North Ward Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil after he was named in a Crime Branch investigation into an alleged Rs 16.24-crore fraud. The case stems from a complaint by Habiba Jaaferi, who accused the accused of luring her into a property redevelopment investment scheme with promises of high returns.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
Mumbai Fraud Case: BMC Suspends K/North Ward Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil Over Alleged ₹16.24-Crore Scam
Crime Branch Probe Into Alleged ₹16.24-Crore Property Fraud Leads To Suspension Of Senior BMC Official | File Photo

Mumbai, June 8: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended K/North Ward Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Subhash Patil after he was named in a Crime Branch case involving an alleged Rs 16.24-crore fraud registered by the Property Cell.

Suspension order issued

As per an order issued by the BMC’s General Administration Department, Patil has been suspended under the provisions of the BMC (Services) Rules, 1989, pending investigation into the criminal case registered against him.

Patil is accused of conspiring with others to allegedly cheat Habiba Jaaferi, wife of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, by luring her with promises of high returns from a property redevelopment project.

Following a complaint filed by Jaaferi on May 13, the Crime Branch’s Property Cell registered an FIR against Patil and others at Khar Police Station.

The case includes serious charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 341(1), 61(2), and 3(5), which deal with offences such as cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

Also Watch:

Read Also
BMC Assistant Commissioner Booked In ₹16 Crore Fraud Case Involving Javed Jaffrey’s Wife;...
BMC Assistant Commissioner Booked In ₹16 Crore Fraud Case Involving Javed Jaffrey’s Wife;...

Implementation of suspension

The suspension order was issued on Friday and served on June 7, keeping him out of office until the investigation is completed. As part of the suspension process, the BMC has instructed officials to serve the order on Patil, update his service records, and inform the Chief Accountant’s Department. The order also mandates the surrender of his official identity card and payment of subsistence allowance in line with service regulations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on