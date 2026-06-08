Mumbai Fraud Case: BMC Suspends K/North Ward Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil Over Alleged ₹16.24-Crore Scam

Crime Branch Probe Into Alleged ₹16.24-Crore Property Fraud Leads To Suspension Of Senior BMC Official | File Photo

Mumbai, June 8: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended K/North Ward Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Subhash Patil after he was named in a Crime Branch case involving an alleged Rs 16.24-crore fraud registered by the Property Cell.

Suspension order issued

As per an order issued by the BMC’s General Administration Department, Patil has been suspended under the provisions of the BMC (Services) Rules, 1989, pending investigation into the criminal case registered against him.

Patil is accused of conspiring with others to allegedly cheat Habiba Jaaferi, wife of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, by luring her with promises of high returns from a property redevelopment project.

Following a complaint filed by Jaaferi on May 13, the Crime Branch’s Property Cell registered an FIR against Patil and others at Khar Police Station.

The case includes serious charges under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 341(1), 61(2), and 3(5), which deal with offences such as cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

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Implementation of suspension

The suspension order was issued on Friday and served on June 7, keeping him out of office until the investigation is completed. As part of the suspension process, the BMC has instructed officials to serve the order on Patil, update his service records, and inform the Chief Accountant’s Department. The order also mandates the surrender of his official identity card and payment of subsistence allowance in line with service regulations.

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