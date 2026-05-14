BMC Assistant Commissioner Booked In ₹16 Crore Fraud Case Involving Javed Jaffrey’s Wife; Businessman Nishit Patel Arrested |

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered at Khar Police Station against five persons, including a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Assistant Commissioner, for allegedly cheating actor Javed Jaffrey and his wife Habiba Jaffrey of nearly ₹16 crore. The investigation has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch's property cell, which has arrested British-origin businessman Nishit Patel in connection with the case.Patel was produced before the Esplanade Court, which remanded him to police custody till May 19.

According to police, Complainant Habiba Jaffrey alleged that she invested money in a redevelopment project on the instructions and assurances of BMC Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil, but neither the promised property nor the invested money was returned.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Patil, Nishit Patel, Rupesh, Sagar Mehta, Devendra Padwal and other associates. Police said the accused allegedly lured investors by promising huge financial returns from a redevelopment project in Bandra West. Sources claimed that several influential individuals had invested amounts ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹20 crore in the project, including retired police officers, civic officials, artists, retired judges and other senior persons.

In her complaint, Habiba Jaffrey stated that she first came to know about the project during a visit to a BMC office, where Mahesh Patil allegedly informed her about the investment opportunity and encouraged her to invest.

Habiba further alleged that Patil, who is currently posted at the BMC’s K-West ward office, pressured her and her family to invest through Nishit Patel. She claimed that fake government registration documents were prepared and shown as genuine to induce investments from her husband Javed Jaffrey, relatives including Naved Jaffrey and Osman Khan, Happiness Investments, Lonzy Fernandes and Shabana Fernandes.

Also Watch:

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly collected nearly ₹16.24 crore in the form of cheque payments, cash, foreign currency and expensive watches before cheating the investors.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered against Mahesh Patil, Nishit Patel, Rupesh, Sagar Mehta and Devendra Padwal. Nishit Patel has been arrested and remanded to police custody till May 19 by the Esplanade Court. Further investigation is underway by the Mumbai Crime Branch Property Cell.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/