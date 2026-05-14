Mumbai EOW Registers ₹60.30 Crore Land Acquisition Compensation Fraud Case Against Former Officer & 2 Others

Indore News: ₹33 Lakh Loan Fraud; EOW Books Ex-Bank Manager, Six Others | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a case involving an alleged land acquisition compensation fraud of over ₹60.30 crore against a former land acquisition officer and two others, officials said.

The case was originally registered at Kherwadi Police Station and has now been re-registered by the EOW under sections 409, 420, 465, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections 84, 85 and 87 of The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The complainant in the case is Prashant Subhash Dhage (50), Sub-Divisional Officer, Western Suburbs, Bandra, Mumbai. According to the FIR, the offence pertains to land bearing Survey Nos. 456, 458 and 458 (1 to 10) situated at Village Borivali, Taluka Borivali, originally owned by Devrukhkar and his legal heirs.

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The accused named in the case are Suresh Devendra Dyanmothe alias Jhanamote (70), Umesh Ravindra Birari (46) and Other unidentified persons. Police alleged that during the land acquisition process, the then Sub-Divisional and Land Acquisition Officer Umesh Birari, allegedly in collusion with Suresh Jhanamote and other unknown persons, used forged powers of attorney and fabricated documents to illegally insert Jhanamote’s name into official government records.

Investigators said that following a land acquisition award pronounced on January 20, 2020, compensation amounting to ₹60,30,75,052 was allegedly wrongfully disbursed to Jhanamote. The EOW has alleged that the accused fraudulently misappropriated public funds and cheated both the State Government and the original landowners through deliberate falsification of official records. Further investigation in the case is underway.

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