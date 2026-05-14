Mumbai EOW Registers ₹12.40 Crore Home Loan Fraud Case Linked To Versova Ocean Heights Project | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a cheating and forgery case involving an alleged home loan fraud of ₹12.40 crore linked to a residential project in Versova, officials said.

The case was initially registered at Versova Police Station under sections 318(4), 336(2)(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Subsequently, the EOW took over the investigation. According to police, the offence was registered on May 7, 2026, at 6.20 pm.

The complainant has been identified as Neeraj Kumar Ramrup Vishwakarma (36), Branch Sales Manager, residing at Vivam Tower in Kamothe, Panvel, Raigad district. The accused named in the FIR are Amarjeet Shukla, partner of M/s Mid City Heights, Hanumant Shankar Lagad, Shadabkhan Wahibkhan Pathan, Sallauddin Khan, Monish Dinesh Sareen and Sharad Mohan Gupta

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The case pertains to flats in the “Ocean Heights” project located at Yari Road, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, bearing Survey No. 14, Hissa No. 1, CTS No. 1217, Versova village. Police alleged that between September 2021 and the present, the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and allegedly submitted forged documents, including Income Tax Returns (ITR), bank statements and registered agreements for sale, to ICICI Bank’s Vashi processing branch in order to obtain home loans for flats numbered 1001, 902, 1302, 802 and 1202 in the Ocean Heights building.

Using the allegedly fabricated documents, the accused secured home loans amounting to ₹12,40,23,854 from ICICI Bank and subsequently defaulted on repayment, thereby allegedly cheating the bank. Police Inspector Rupali Targe of the Economic Offences Wing is conducting further investigation into the case.

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