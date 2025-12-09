Mumbai Fraud: 42-Year-Old Advocate Cheated Of ₹33 Lakh In MHADA Mill-Worker Room Scam; Case Registered In Kurla

Advocate duped of Rs 33 lakh in fake MHADA mill-worker room deal; Kurla police probe ongoing | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 09: A shocking case of fraud involving MHADA mill-worker housing has come to light in Kurla, where a man allegedly cheated an advocate of Rs 33 lakh by promising to arrange a room allotted to a deceased mill worker. The Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police have registered a case and begun further investigation.

Advocate Duped With Fake Housing Promise

According to the FIR, complainant Advocate Nitin Bajirao Shingate, 42, a resident of Kurla (West), became acquainted with Mahendra Hadkar through work, who later introduced him to Raju Rathod of Mulund in 2021.

Rathod allegedly told Shingate that a mill worker’s room was available for sale and that all documents could be arranged. He further informed him that the related file was with his friend, Navin Natha Gaikwad of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion.

Fake Room Transfer Assurances Given

Gaikwad and his wife Anita were then introduced to Shingate. Gaikwad claimed that a MHADA-allotted room at Srinivas Mill, Worli, originally meant for mill worker Balkrishna Vithu Mayekar, would soon be transferred to Mayekar’s legal heir, his married daughter Swati Harishchandra Kamble.

Gaikwad also claimed that an investor named Mane had already funded the room, and that he possessed the full file of documents. He assured Shingate that final transfer papers would be executed by the legal heir at the time of handing over possession.

Documents Handed Over to Gain Trust

Gaikwad allegedly convinced Shingate to purchase Room No. 801 on the 8th floor of Srinivas Mill. He handed over an allotment letter, Mayekar’s original death certificate, photocopies of Swati Kamble’s Aadhaar card, mill-worker documents, token papers, and other supporting documents, purportedly to establish legitimacy.

Deal Fixed at Rs 37.5 Lakh

The deal was allegedly fixed at Rs 37.5 lakh in the presence of witnesses Mahendra Hadkar and Raju Rathod. On 22 October 2021, a part-payment agreement was executed. As per this agreement, Shingate transferred Rs 15 lakh to Gaikwad through ICICI Bank and by cheque. Over time, Gaikwad allegedly delayed the process on various pretexts.

In January 2025, he allegedly demanded the remaining amount, prompting Shingate to withdraw Rs 18 lakh in cash from fixed deposits in SBI and Sahara Credit Co-operative Society.

The cash was allegedly handed over to Gaikwad in the presence of Hadkar and Rathod. Gaikwad assured him that the room would be transferred within one and a half months, with the balance amount payable upon possession.

Owner Turned Out to Be Someone Else

However, after the deadline passed, Gaikwad and his associates stopped responding to Shingate’s calls. In August 2025, when Shingate visited Srinivas Mill, he discovered that the room was already occupied by a tenant and that the owner was a man named Rajbhoj, not connected to Gaikwad.

Police Register Fraud Case

Realising he had been cheated, Shingate approached the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. The police have registered a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and have initiated further investigation.

