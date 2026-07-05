Mumbai: Fr Stan Swamy Remembered On Fifth Death Anniversary, Citizens Renew Pledge To Defend Constitution |

Mumbai: More than 150 citizens, activists and members of leading civil society organisations gathered at Loyola Hall, St Peter's Church in Bandra on Sunday to commemorate the fifth death anniversary of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Fr Stan Swamy.

The public meeting, held under the theme "Fr Stan and his Belief in the Constitution", was organised jointly by the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), Centre for Study of Society & Secularism (CSSS), Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), Christian Development Association (CDA), Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), Mumbai for Peace and the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL). The programme was moderated by BCS spokesperson Dolphy D'Souza and concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Brian D'Souza of the Bombay Catholic Sabha.

The organisers said the meeting was a way to renew their commitment to uphold constitutional values and social justice. BCS President Norbert Mendonca said the gathering was intended to honour Fr Swamy's legacy and reaffirm his lifelong commitment to justice. Fr Luke Rodrigues of St Peter's Church urged citizens to carry forward Fr Swamy's work among ordinary people, describing it as the most fitting tribute to his life.

Fr Swamy died on July 5, 2021, while under trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on October 8, 2020, in connection with the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case. He died at the age of 83 while undergoing treatment after being repeatedly denied bail despite seeking it on medical grounds, which his supporters alleged contributed to the deterioration of his health.

Senior Advocate Mihir Desai, National Vice-President of PUCL, described Fr Swamy's death as an "encounter killing", alleging that he had been imprisoned despite his innocence and fragile health. He said efforts were continuing to establish Fr Swamy's innocence through the courts and seek accountability for what he termed a "judicial murder".

Teesta Setalvad, Secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace, recalled her long association with Fr Swamy and highlighted his tireless work among marginalised communities. Referring to allegations that incriminating documents had been planted on his computer, she said campaigns against the UAPA and efforts to improve prison conditions would be meaningful ways to continue his legacy.

CSSS Director Advocate Irfan Engineer read messages of solidarity from Citizens for Democracy and activists Surendra Gadling and Dinkar Gota, who observed a one-day fast in memory of Fr Swamy. He highlighted the Jesuit priest's work in defending the constitutional values of fraternity, dignity and the collective rights of Adivasi communities, saying he had courageously opposed attempts by corporate interests to exploit their natural resources.

APCR General Secretary Shakir Shaikh stressed the need to take Fr Swamy's ideals to ordinary people and urged volunteers to assist citizens in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Advocate Raphael D'Souza of the Bombay Catholic Sabha reflected on Fr Swamy's legal ordeal and argued that the judicial process and prolonged incarceration had contributed to his death. Journalist Anto Akkara, who travelled from Kochi for the programme, also addressed the gathering. A message from Jesuit priest Fr Fraser Mascarenhas, former principal of St Xavier's College, Mumbai, was read out, calling upon citizens to renew their commitment to social justice and defend the Constitution by speaking out against injustice.

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